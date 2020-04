Officers at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are extending a lifeline to seniors, people with disabilities and other vulnerable community members through Operation Blue Heart, a volunteer program in which authorities are delivering groceries and essentials to people in need.

The program was launched last week by Capt. Shannon Paulson, commanding officer of the Wilshire Division, who wanted to provide an extra level of service during the coronavirus public health emergency. Realizing there are many scams online and that many people may be afraid to venture out to grocery stores, pharmacies and essential businesses because of crowds, Paulson emailed the station’s personnel to ask if officers were willing to participate in such a program off-duty. She received an overwhelmingly positive response.

“I thought if I came up with maybe eight or 10 volunteers maybe we could put something together, before or after watch, to pick up groceries. Lo and behold, I opened the email 15 minutes later and had no less than 20 responses already,” Paulson said. “By Monday we were up to 40. Officers are concerned and philanthropic, just by nature as public servants. This is strictly volunteer and off-duty, and they are completely on board.”

Paulson said one of her first tasks was coordinating with Officer Roberto Figueroa, in the division’s Community Relations Office. Figueroa oversees the Wilshire Division’s social media accounts and created an online campaign to let people know about the service.

People seeking assistance can email opblueh07@gmail.com, or call the Wilshire Division Community Relations Office at (213)473-0200.

“It only started last week, but it’s been going well,” Figueroa said. “With everything going on with the coronavirus emergency, we are trying to make sure our seniors are taken care of.“

Figueroa said approximately 10 people had sought help as of Monday, and he expected the number to increase once more people learn about Operation Blue Heart. The effort is particularly geared toward those who are fearful of strangers coming to their homes for deliveries, Paulson added.

“We had one especially poignant inquiry from a breast cancer survivor who is receiving treatment. She’s extremely high-risk,” Paulson said. “She was literally in tears [when we made a delivery].”

Paulson said although crime has been low since the public health emergency declaration and officers are currently available to help while off-duty, she is creating a contingency plan in case the situation worsens and officers must devote more time to official police work. She reached out to Miracle Mile resident Mitch Jacoves, civilian co-chair of the division’s Community Police Advisory Board, to help organize community support. Jacoves began delivering groceries and essentials last week and is helping others to get involved by spreading the word using the Nextdoor app.

“There have been people who saw the information and want to volunteer. What we are doing is compiling a list and saying, ‘We will definitely call on you as this goes on,’” Jacoves said. “Anybody who is homebound or has immune deficiency or is scared to go out will benefit from this program.”

Paulson said she heard of a similar effort in New York City but was unaware of any such programs in Los Angeles. She is hopeful it will inspire others to join and continue the operation.

“If it catches on, great,” she added. “There is definitely a need.”