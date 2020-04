The fifth annual City Nature Challenge will take place from Friday, April 24, through Monday, April 27.

The event, co-organized by the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County and San Francisco’s California Academy of Sciences, calls on community scientists, nature and science fans and people of all ages to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals and fungi using the free mobile app iNaturalist. Participants can upload their observations to the app and from Tuesday, April 28, to Sunday, May 3, scientists will sort and identify submissions. Final results will be announced on Monday, May 4.

In response to public health and safety requirements related to COVID-19, this year’s City Nature Challenge will not be a competition. Instead, participants are encouraged to share observations online and celebrate the healing power of nature from home, ensuring careful physical distancing as they document local biodiversity. It is imperative that participants closely follow public health guidelines in response to COVID-19, including “Safer at Home” orders.

“It’s important to be physically distant, but socially engaged. While many must remain home at this time – our parks and public places closed – we can participate safely, right outside of our homes and connected digitally through iNaturalist and online,” said Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, president and executive director at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. “The City Nature Challenge started as a seed of an idea that has grown exponentially each year. It is proof of how passionate people are about connecting with nature and one another as part of a collective effort.”

It’s easy to participate in the City Nature Challenge. First, find wildlife. People can search in their neighborhoods, homes and backyards, and even through windows. It can be any wild plant, animal, fungi, slime mold or other evidence of life such as fur, tracks, shells scat and carcasses. The next step is to take pictures using iNaturalist. Participants can then learn more as observations are identified.

Participants unable to take photos of wildlife can focus on identifying species documented in their areas. People and organizations can make it a safe community event by hosting a virtual identification party between from April 28 through May 3.

The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County launched NHMLAC Connects, a digital portal for nature and culture experiences, to continue science, collections and community learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency. Connecting scientists and the community through science projects has enabled a greater study of nature.

As human populations become increasingly concentrated in cities, it’s important to document urban biodiversity and help ensure the future health of plants and wildlife. Large pools of data created through iNaturalist, from natural history museums and science organizations, help authorities make informed conservation decisions about sustainable coexistence in neighborhoods.

For information, visit inaturalist.org, citynaturechallenge.org and nhmlac.org/connects.