“Someone out there in this audience may even be someone who will one day follow in my footsteps, and preside over the White House as the President’s spouse. I wish him well.”

Barbara Pierce Bush

1925-2018

Remarks at Wellesley College commencement, June 1, 1990

Barbara Bush – the only woman besides Abigail Adams to be both a wife and a mother to a President of the United States.

(source: Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations)