On March 31, the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County announced the acquisition of Chicana artist Barbara Carrasco’s landmark 1981 mural, “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective,” which portrays the city’s history through a series of vignettes woven into the flowing hair of la Reina de Los Ángeles (the queen of Los Angeles).

The announcement comes with the museum’s plans for a new renovation and construction project at the NHM campus in Exposition Park, called NHM Commons, that will create space for the 80-foot artwork to be permanently displayed in a new, free welcome center open to the public without admission. The installation of “L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective” will include a 70-inch digital touchscreen, offering visitors the opportunity to closely explore the mural’s individual vignettes, as well as historical reference materials used by the artist (some of which is from the museum’s own collections) and behind-the-scenes footage and photos from the making of the mural. All of the content will be bilingual, in English and Spanish.

The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park was the first museum to show the full length of the once-censored mural in a gallery setting, bringing visitors eye-level with the panoramic work across three walls of an intimate gallery in the exhibition “Sin Censura: A Mural Remembers L.A.,” from March 2018 through August 2019.

NHM Commons will serve as a new “front porch” on the west end of the museum. The project will provide access to NHM’s collections and research, along with a new café, state-of-the-art theater and multipurpose space for events. NHM Commons will offer vibrant indoor-outdoor gathering spaces, replacing opaque exterior walls with a glass façade to give views into the museum and its collections – including the mural – from the park.

“The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is a wonderful place for my mural ‘L.A. History: A Mexican Perspective’ to be viewed as a permanent visual testament to the struggles and successes that the diverse communities of Los Angeles have experienced,” Carrasco said. “I have been looking for a home for this mural for many years. The Natural History Museum of L.A., where I came as a little girl and later spent time conducting research for the mural, is the perfect home for it.”

For information, visit nhmlac.org.