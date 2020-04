The city of Beverly Hills’ classical concert series, “Music in the Mansion,” which is performed on the third Sunday every month through June at Greystone Mansion and Gardens, will air its concert with Trio Zadig on April 19 at 2 p.m. on Beverly Hills TV Channel 10 or online at beverlyhills.org/live.

“Music in the Mansion” offers solo and chamber music performed by professional musicians and is sponsored by the city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department, under the artistic direction of Laura Schmieder, who also founded iPalpiti International.

“‘Music in the Mansion’ sells out each month, so we know how much people love this series,” said Kristin Buhagiar, community services manager. “It’s also performed in the intimate setting of the living room at Greystone Mansion and Gardens, the city’s beloved estate and public garden, so we thought why not bring it to the intimate setting of our music lovers’ living rooms?”

Violinist Boris Borgolotto, cellist Marc Girard Garcia and American pianist Ian Barber unite their talents to perform as the Trio Zadig. The group has won 11 international competition prizes, including first prize at the FNAPEC Competition and second prize at the Bischoff National Chamber Music Competition in the United States.

The Trio Zadig is currently in residence at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Belgium alongside the Artemis Quartet.

The music group was introduced to iPalpiti, which helps professional musicians advance in their careers, through Borgolotto, who joined the organization in 2016. In 2019, Trio Zadig was invited as iPalpiti’s festival ensemble in-residence and rescheduled to return for future performances to play Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” with iPalpiti at the new Conrad in La Jolla and Walt Disney Concert Hall.

For information, visit beverlyhills.org/musicinthemansion.