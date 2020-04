Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on April 6 that the city will expand free COVID-19 testing through partnerships that will result in 30,000 people being tested by the end of this week.

The testing program has been primarily conducted by the Los Angeles fire and personnel departments, and has grown from a single testing site two weeks ago to 13 sites through partnerships with Los Angeles County and the nonprofit emergency response organization, Community Organized Relief Effort. Los Angeles County officials announced on April 7 that 35,000 people had been tested.

Garcetti announced that an online portal used to schedule testing appointments enables all L.A. County residents with symptoms to schedule a test, with priority still given to symptomatic people with underlying health conditions and residents age 65 and over. Health care professionals and first responders also receive priority, and should inquire with their affiliated hospital for information about how to register for testing.

“Getting more people tested will help us get Angelenos the care they need and flatten the curve more quickly to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Garcetti said. “We are working closely with these extraordinary partners to expand access and grow capacity, and we’re grateful to everyone who has stepped up to strengthen this work.”

“Mayor Garcetti and LAFD established an extraordinary COVID-19 test site program,” said Sean Penn, founder of CORE. “In our experience, emergency response programs that are as effective as they are expeditiously replicable save lives and alleviate depletion of resources.”

For information on testing, visit coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.