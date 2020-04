On April 13, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that schools will remain closed through the summer.

Summer school will operate remotely, and state and local health authorities will provide guidance on when it is safe and appropriate to reopen school facilities.

Also, no failing grades will be given. Students can continue to improve their current grades, but they will not be penalized by the circumstances.

The district is seeking student input on graduation and recognition ceremonies.

For information, visit lausd.net.