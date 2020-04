The Los Angeles Unified School District is providing 100,000 N-95 masks to 10 hospitals for use by hospital personnel throughout the communities it serves.

As part of its planning for emergencies like this, the school district had purchased personal protective equipment, including masks, to use for other emergencies, including fires.

“We’re all in this together, and we will do everything we can to help the communities we serve in time of need,” Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said.

District employees and volunteers are using a portion of these masks for staff at the Grab & Go Food Centers it is operating to provide meals to students and families in need. On March 27, the district’s 64 centers provided 438,872 meals, and Los Angeles Unified also provided 1,503 meals to people in temporary homeless shelters.

Hospitals include Adventist Health White Memorial, Community Hospital of Huntington Park, LAC+USC Medical Center, Olive View – UCLA Medical Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center, Valley Presbyterian Hospital and UCLA Medical Center.

“We’re appreciative of the support from Los Angeles Unified,” said Dr. John C. Mazziotta, vice chancellor of UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health. “Our health care workers are on the front lines, and we must ensure their protection.”

For information, visit lausd.net.