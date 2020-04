The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is hosting a Facebook Live discussion today at 4 p.m. with Jewish Journal book editor Jonathan Kirsch and author Tom Teicholz about his new book “Ivan of the Extermination Camp: John Demjanjuk.”

Demjanjuk was a retired Cleveland autoworker when his past as a Nazi death camp guard was uncovered. Teicholz covered Demjanjuk’s trial in Jerusalem in 1987 and is a comprehensive account of Demjanjuk’s trials and denials over a 30-year period in the United States, Israel and Germany.

Teicholz was featured in the Netflix documentary about Demjanjuk called “The Devil Next Door.”

On the Facebook Live event, Kirsch and Teicholz will discuss the book, remaining questions about Demjanjuk’s Nazi service and talk about a fundamental mystery: how could someone who was a husband, father, churchgoer and a good citizen have been a Nazi death camp murderer?

For information, visit lamoth.org.