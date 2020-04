LACMA@Home, an online platform that brings the Los Angeles County Museum of Art experience to the homes of Angelenos, announced the museum received national awards for two recent exhibitions.

Senior curator Carol S. Eliel received the Association of Art Museum Curators 2020 Awards for Excellence for the “Betye Saar: Call and Response” catalogue. Associate curator Clarissa M. Esguerra was also awarded the Richard Martin Exhibition Award for “Power and Patter: Central Asian Ikats from the David and Elizabeth Reisbord Collection” (2019), which was drawn entirely from the museum’s permanent collection.

In honor of the award Saar’s exhibition received, the museum highlighted the artist’s life with a short documentary that captures Saar’s progression through her early formal training in design and style, interests and subject matter, mimicking her chosen medium of collage and assemblage.

LACMA@Home also included an instructional video inspired by artist Frank Stella’s sculptures “K56” and “Kagu.” The video taught people how to bend, twist and transform two-dimensional shapes into a masterful three-dimensional composition.

On May 4 at 5 p.m., the platform will premiere “Arkansas” on LACMA’s, as well as a post-screening conversation with director Clark Duke and LACMA assistant film curator Adam Piron.

“Arkansas” depicted three decades of Deep South drug trafficking to explore the cycle of violence that turns young men into criminals and old men into legends. Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn, John Malkovich and Vivica Fox starred in the film.

Lastly, LACMA@Home connected readers with the L.A. Public Library for story time at home through Studio City Library’s Instagram Live every weekday at 11 a.m. Library staff will present a book, interactive songs and felt board stories to engage viewers with online.

For information, visit lacma.org.