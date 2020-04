On April 10, Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez announced that in response to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, the district’s spring 2020 classes at all nine colleges will continue in remote platforms for the remainder of the semester currently scheduled to end June 8. Summer session classes scheduled to begin June 15, as well as student support services and most of the district’s business operations, will be conducted in similar remote environments.

The colleges include Los Angeles City College, East Los Angeles College, Los Angeles Harbor College, Los Angeles Mission College, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Southwest College, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College, Los Angeles Valley College and West Los Angeles College. The announcement also includes the district’s office in downtown Los Angeles, its Van de Kamp Innovation Center in Los Angeles and the South Gate Campus of East Los Angeles College.

LACCD faculty and staff will continue to ensure effective remote learning and teaching, student support services, and administrative and business services for the 150,000 students and personnel involved in the spring 2020 semester who are impacted by the changes as a result of the district’s emergency response, Rodriguez said.

The district temporarily halted all in-classroom instruction March 15-29 due to the health emergency to shift as many classes as possible to remote learning platforms. The shift also included moving student support services, administrative and business operations to remote, online platforms, as well as the professional development training of more than 2,000 faculty and 2,000 staff for their remote instruction and operations that began March 30.

An updated review of classes shifted to remote platforms determined that less than 5% could not be transferred into remote instruction and another 4% cannot be completed without in-person instruction for grading and other hands-on course requirements, such as theater stage production and lighting classes, laboratory course work and nursing classes. These classes will continue to be postponed through the end of the spring semester, but they are not canceled. No decision has been made on the status of these classes for the summer session.

“We are working with faculty and staff to develop a plan for returning these important classes as soon as possible to the colleges in a safe learning environment,” Rodriguez said. “We know these classes are an important part of the education goals for many of our students. We understand their concerns and share them. We will keep our students informed when decisions are made.”

In addition, for the spring 2020 term, LACCD will lift the restriction on the number of courses and units students can take for pass/no pass, and all classes can be taken either as graded or as pass/no pass.

For information, visit laccd.edu.