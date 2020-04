Gustavo Dudamel, music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, has teamed up with Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC in L.A. and San Francisco, respectively, to remotely present “At Home with Gustavo.”

The show was created in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the temporary closure of cultural venues. “At Home with Gustavo” will broadcast different episodes in English four times a week and in Spanish once a week.

The limited-run series airs locally and is syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX, a public media organization, and streamed internationally online.

“At Home with Gustavo” offers Dudamel’s curated musical selections along with his personal reflections on the music. It also features KUSC’s Brian Lauirtzen interviewing Dudamel about his life and career in music.

The Spanish-language programs are the first to air on KUSC and KDFC since the 1970s, and highlight Dudamel’s connection to the Hispanic culture in L.A. It is also represents the stations, LA Phil and Dudamel’s commitment to ensure that both music and messages of the series are heard by as many communities as possible.

“For me, and I imagine for a lot of you, music has been the thing that brings people together, even when we are apart,” Dudamel said. “It’s important, maybe now more than ever, that we find ways to connect and find comfort and inspiration.”

“At Home with Gustavo” can be heard Tuesday through Friday, 6-7 p.m. on KUSC and KDFC, with the additional Spanish-language broadcast on KUSC on Sundays from 7-8 p.m. and on KDFC from 6-7 p.m. It can be streamed live on kusc.org and on the free IOS and Android apps, and via smart speaker.

“I get to talk directly to you about why I love this music and why I think you will, too. Some shows will be in English, some in Spanish, but the music needs no translation,” Dudamel said.

For information, visit laphil.com/athomewithgustavo.