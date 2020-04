Although Immaculate Heart students are not currently on campus, they continue to learn together, engage with teachers and connect with school spirit at home.

From Marie Kondo-inspired cleanup challenges to haiku writing competitions, Immaculate Heart High School students are finding ways to remain a close-knit community as they adjust to distance learning and online classes.

Middle school students are participating in poem-a-week challenges, “daily doodle adventures” and selfie exchanges with family pets. One teacher hosted a virtual dance party for classmates to release energy together, while not being in the same room.

“We are really working hard to keep that feeling of community going by helping students experience our school culture from afar,” said Nicole Dunn, director of ministry, leadership and service for Immaculate Heart High School.

Dunn added that the high school’s student body officers are keeping spirits high with weekly “TicTok Tuesday” videos.

Although most activity choices are optional, students are taking the opportunity to reduce stress and connect remotely with friends.

“If students or teachers wish to contribute in any way, we would love to share your spirit,” Dunn told the student body recently. Her online announcements mark the start of each school day and reinforce a sense of continuity.

Immaculate Heart switched to distance learning on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers met the challenge by creating virtual classrooms almost overnight.

“The fact that our teachers and students already utilize technology in their classes made our transition to distance learning a smooth one,” Immaculate Heart High School Principal Naemah Morris said. “Along with the assistance of our director of educational technology and the support of our entire tech team, we have been able to continue instruction and provide much needed structure and normalcy for our students in these uncertain times.”

The one-to-one technology program begins with issuing each high school freshman a MacBook Air laptop. In class, students utilize the laptops for online research, collaborative writing, recording data for lab reports, accessing online textbooks and curriculum, and creating multimedia projects. Similarly, every incoming sixth grade student receives a school-owned iPad that provides access to digital textbooks and novels, interactive workbooks and educational apps. Now, the devices enable all Immaculate Heart students to connect using Google Meet for online instruction with their teachers.

“Everyone has stepped up to the plate with ideas and suggestions,” Immaculate Heart Middle School Principal Gina Finer said. “Teachers have been working tirelessly to provide our girls with the same high-quality education they would have had here on campus.”

Founded in 1906, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School educates young women in grade 6-12 at its campus at 5515 Franklin Ave. For information, visit immaculateheart.org.