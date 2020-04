First-grade students in teacher Christy Fuhrer’s class helped Horace Mann School Principal Craig Bugbee say thanks to teachers as part of a Virtual Teacher Appreciation Day.

The Horace Mann PTA emailed room moms, who then reached out to parents to ask their kids to make thank-you notes to display. When teachers logged on, they saw a screen full of thank-you notes.

