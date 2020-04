Rabbi Norbert Weinbert has announced the Hollywood Temple Beth El will host prayer sessions online through Zoom every Saturday morning through April from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

These online sessions are meant to celebrate Shabbat in song and study. Prayer books and Torah texts are available online in Hebrew, English and transliteration, so people can feel free to join in and be heard too.

Worshippers are invited to visit the website at zoom.us/j/439074743 to connect to the Saturday prayer sessions. The previous March 28 service is available by visiting youtu.be/1Y2VKPpX8eQ.

For information, visit rabbinorbert.com.