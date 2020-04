On average 10 million tourists and fans visit the 15-block stretch of Hollywood Boulevard every year to visit the Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Museum.

Now, while these popular sites are empty amid the coronavirus pandemic, Donelle Dadigan, president of the Hollywood Museum, has called upon celebrities to bring Hollywood to the fans through social media.

Dadigan, who has also worked with the Hollywood Trust and the Walk of Fame, said people can use social media to get a glimpse of museum items and history with daily posts done by celebrities for Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Celebrities such as Loretta Swit, Donna Mills, Carolyn Hennesy, Leeza Gibbons, Kevin Spirtas, Ruta Lee, Donna Pescow, Bob Bergen, and many more recorded messages for the museum’s social media about their favorite exhibits or memories of the museum. Celebrities have also offered historic trivia about the industry and the famous building itself, located at 1660 N. Highland Ave. – which was the former Max Factor building, where make-up magic was born.

For information, visit thehollywoodmuseum.com.