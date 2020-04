The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded approximately $13.8 million to 178 health centers in California from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

Health center recipients in California may use the awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Recipients in the local area include the Los Angeles LGBT Center, which was awarded $71,710, and APLA Health & Wellness, which received $59,966.

The Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, was signed into law on March 6 and provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including $100 million for HRSA-funded health centers nationwide. Recognizing the urgency of the situation and the health centers’ important role in communities, HHS is making funding for health center recipients in California available immediately.

The funding supports emergency planning and response efforts. The awards will give health centers flexibility to meet the evolving COVID-19 needs by expanding screening and testing capacity and purchasing supplies.

“HRSA-funded health centers provide high-quality primary care services to 28 million people in the United States. That is one in 12 people nationwide. These grantees operate 13,000 service delivery sites that are lifelines to services and networks of resources in their communities every day, and especially during a crisis,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels.

For information and a full list of recipients, visit bphc.hrsa.gov.