The Grammy Museum’s Summer Session, a five-day songwriting workshop, will be offered online for the first time and will be available to high school students throughout California for free.

Summer Session, which typically takes place at Grammy Museum L.A. Live, provides young songwriters and composers, students grade 9-12, the resources to build a foundation in songwriting. The workshop also helps develop collaboration and communication skills which are also beneficial to workforce development across careers in and out of the music field.

All students must apply to attend one of two sessions. Session One will be from June 16-20 and Session Two will be from June 23-27, and the times for both are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The application for Summer Session is available now, and the museum extended the deadline until June 2, or until the program is at capacity, whichever comes first.

For information, visit grammymuseum.org/digital-summer-session.