GoKo, an energizing sparkling coconut water, comes in four different natural flavors that include lychee, pineapple, ginger/lime and watermelon. Each can offers 95 milligrams of caffeine to pick you up while working at home. The ginger/lime makes a great mixer with a splash of vodka for a Moscow mule. You can order them for pick-up and/or delivery at Monsieur Marcel at the Original Farmers Market, the Oaks Gourmet Market, the Kosher News Stand on Fairfax Avenue, 7-Eleven stores, and Mini Mart on Venice and on Beverly. gokoenergy.com.