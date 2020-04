Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day recently donated $10,000 to Rossoblu’s Restaurant Relief to fund 250 prepared meals for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center frontline medical personnel and their families.

“There’s so many health care workers and medical specialists that are putting their lives on the line to help contain this pandemic,” Joseph-Day said. “I wanted to try and provide at least some relief to those that are risking their lives to help fight the coronavirus.”

Cedars-Sinai doctors, nurses and health care workers received meal kits with braised short ribs, vegetables, soup, salad and chocolate chip cookies to take home after their shifts on April 16.

“As we continue to confront this pandemic, we know that we are not alone because our community and the Los Angeles Rams are standing with us,” said Arthur Ochoa, chief advancement officer for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “Together, we will manage this challenge and become stronger than ever before.”

The meal kits were prepared by Rossoblu Chef Steve Samson and delivered to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“Thanks to Sebastian Joseph-Day’s remarkable generosity, we were able to provide a comforting meal to the front-line workers at Cedars-Sinai, who are working so hard to protect and care for our city,” Samson added.