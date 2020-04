by Emily Jilg @inemilyskitchen.com

This is such a simple, easy and elegant bread. It does take time but it is fool proof! You really can’t mess it up – and everyone will be so impressed that you baked your very own BREAD!

3 cups of bread flour- I use the brand Gold Medal

1 1/2 cups of water at 100-110 degrees

1 tsp active dry yeast- not the fast acting one

3 tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup of chopped kalamata olives

3 tbsp chopped rosemary

Olive oil

Maldon salt for topping

First, mix together the warm water, salt, yeast and flour in a large glass bowl until just combined, but don’t over mix.

Cover with plastic and place in a warm place for 16 hours. The dough should double in size and almost smell like a little alcohol, but in a good way!

Oil your hands and roll the dough out onto a floured wooden cutting board. Push dough into a rectangle and add in the olives and rosemary and gently knead together until evenly distributed.

Cover the dough with a towel for one more hour to let rise in a warm place.

Meanwhile, heat the oven to 450 degrees and put your Dutch oven in the oven to get nice and hot. Just before placing the dough into the Dutch oven, put 2 tablespoons of olive oil into the bottom of the pan.

Sprinkle a good amount of Maldon salt on top of the bread and then drop the dough into the hot Dutch oven.

Bake the bread covered for 35 minutes and then finish uncovered for 20 minutes or until its golden brown and crispy on top.

Let it cool for 10 minutes or so and slice and enjoy! Perfect topped with a little olive oil, balsamic vinegar, goat cheese and…

With love + salt

Emily