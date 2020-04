Bring the fun home to your family with a Tea Party for the kids and all their favorite toys. Beginning this week, Du-par’s is offering a fully prepared tea party to go complete with tea sandwiches, PB&J triangles, mini muffins, fruit, juice, tea, paper plates and a special surprise. Tea sandwiches include Ham & Cheese, Chicken Salad, and Smoked Salmon upon request for $2 extra. All Teddy bears, dolls and robots are cordially invited to join in the fun. Children’s Tea for 2 is $ 16.00, for 4 is $20.00, for 6 is $24.00 and for 8 is $28.00. Du-par’s tea party is a great activity for the whole family and will help fill this time at home with happy memories. Children’s Tea is available for take-out and delivery. Please order 2 days in advance. Contact Frances at (323) 933-8446 or (323) 933-8447 to place your order. Located in the Original Farmers Market at 3rd & Fairfax.