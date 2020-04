On April 15, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin released a Revised Revenue Forecast for the city of Los Angeles, predicting a $231 million decline in revenue from his previous estimate this fiscal year, and as much as a $598 million decline from his previous estimate next fiscal year.

These projections, available online at lacontroller.org/revisedrevenue, are revisions of the estimates Galperin released at the beginning of March in his annual Revenue Forecast Report and were necessitated by the coronavirus’s colossal impact on the local and global economy.

“The city is facing an unprecedented crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, and our revenue outlook is much darker than it was even a month ago,” Galperin said. “While these struggles are not unique to Los Angeles, our city is in a better position than most municipalities because of the diversity of our revenue streams and healthy reserve fund balance.”

“But reductions like we’re seeing will undoubtedly strain our ability to provide high-quality services and require some very difficult budgeting decisions this year and in the future,” Galperin added. “Protecting the welfare of Angelenos always has to be our primary concern, but it’s also essential to ensure the city is fiscally responsible and secure.”

Galperin’s Revised Revenue Forecast features updated estimates to help promote sober and responsible city budget deliberations, which began after Mayor Eric Garcetti released his budget proposal on April 20.

The Revised Revenue Forecast predicts an overall decline in city revenue – down $231 million this fiscal year (ending June 30) and between $194 million and $598 million next fiscal year.

In just one month, there has been a significant decline in projected general fund revenue. This fiscal year’s revenue estimate is now $6.38 billion, a $231 million – 3.5% – decrease from the previous March 1 estimate of $6.61 billion. Even with this revision, Los Angeles is not facing a cash flow crisis as Galperin is still projecting 2.3% growth over last year’s general fund receipts, and Los Angeles will likely receive state and federal funds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For fiscal year 2021, the revenue decline from the previous estimate is a range between $194 million and $598 million, depending on the length of the current shutdown and how long it takes for the economy to recover from this crisis.

For information, visit lacontroller.org/financial-reports/ revised-revenue-forecast-2020-2021.