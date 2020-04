Children can stay mentally-active and entertained with the “Let’s Explore L.A. Council District 4!” coloring book, created by the office of City Councilman David Ryu.

Families can visit davidryu.lacity.org/more and download the coloring book, which also includes activities for children and resources for residents.

“These are not ordinary days. I know that one of the many challenges Angelenos are facing is figuring out how to spend their time 24/7 with kids, partners, roommates or by themselves,” Ryu said. “There is only so much online learning, movie streaming and videoconference parties one can do. I had the idea to create this coloring book to make staying at home just a little bit easier. I am so appreciative of producer Andrea Miller and the @goasifcreative team for helping to bring our neighborhoods to life on these pages.”

Families are also encouraged to raise awareness about the need for more COVID-19 tests in Los Angeles by sharing their drawings (with or without a selfie) from the coloring book in the #Art4Tests challenge. Tag Ryu on Instagram @davideryu or Facebook @cd4ryu with #Art4Tests so they can be shared, Ryu added.

For information, visit davidryu.lacity.org.