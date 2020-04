Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner has announced a $250,000 challenge grant from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation to help the district provide meals at its 63 Grab & Go food centers.

Beutner established the L.A. Students Most In Need charity to support the Grab & Go centers, which have provided more than 13 million meals to students and families, as well as toys, books, sports gear and baby supplies while schools are closed.

“Businesses and individuals have joined together to be part of this effort to help those in need,” Beutner said. “Chuck Lorre contributed $250,000 earlier this month, and has committed another $250,000 as a challenge grant. He will match other donations we can raise up to that amount. Just $20 will provide a week’s worth of lunches to a hungry child. The need is great, and any contribution will help.”

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation was founded by television writer and producer Chuck Lorre to fund innovative programs in education, health and the arts. The foundation has supported LAUSD schools through its Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, which fosters interest in science, technology, engineering and math; and a program that teaches computer coding to elementary school students. It is also funding college preparation exams for students at the Girls Academic Leadership Academy, located on the campus of Los Angeles High School.

“The fact that over 13 million meals have been served to students and their families by the Los Angeles Unified community is both staggering and inspiring,” Lorre said. “With more than 600,000 public school students receiving their education remotely for the foreseeable future, the food that was once delivered in cafeterias needs to be made available at home. That need is immediate, and the time to act is now.”

For information, visit lastudentsmostinneed.org.