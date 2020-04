For the past two years, more than 450 elderly adults have gathered weekly for exercise classes led by the Cedars-Sinai Geriatrics Program. But with recent mandates for the nation to practice social distancing, and in some cases, isolation, the classes have been postponed, leaving an already vulnerable population feeling especially isolated.

“There is reassurance that comes from having contact with other people and without it, many elderly may be left feeling scared or alone during this time,” said Dr. Allison Moser Mays, a geriatrician at Cedars-Sinai who leads the Leveraging Exercise to Age in Place Program, also known as LEAP, which includes a study to prevent social isolation that is funded by the AARP Foundation.

Dr. Sonja Rosen, chief of geriatric medicine at Cedars-Sinai, said social isolation can have the same negative impact on an older adult’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

To combat the ill effects of social distancing and isolation on the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mays and her team are checking in with LEAP participants and other senior patients using video and phone calls. Cedars-Sinai staff discuss many topics with patients, including their mental health and resources that are available.

“At its core, these personal interactions serve as an opportunity for Cedars-Sinai to provide care and treatment recommendations when needed, but also connect on a deeper, more meaningful level during a time when many people may feel alone,” said Mays, who is expanding the program to primary care providers. “Recipients have expressed great appreciation for the check-ins, and we are eager to expand the impactful service.”

To further combat social isolation for seniors, Mays recommends virtual exercise classes held online like those offered by Flex Together and the National Institute on Aging. Children and family members are encouraged to write letters or emails to their grandparents and call or video chat as often as possible with elderly loved ones.

“This is a very vulnerable time filled with many uncertainties,” Mays said. “Check in on the people you know are sheltering in place or living alone. Your meaningful call or note could be the difference between feeling connected or alone.”

For information, visit cedars-sinai.org.