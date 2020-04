Caruso, Southern California’s leading real estate development and hospitality group, donated 100 Easter baskets to Para Los Niños, an organization dedicated to providing families in underserved parts of Los Angeles with educational access and opportunities.

On April 9, representatives from Caruso assembled holiday baskets featuring a plush toy, stickers, bubbles, coloring books, crayons, assorted school supplies and chocolate, and dropped them off at Para Los Niños’ Gratts Primary Center, where families could pick up an Easter basket and food for the weekend. Several of the items in the baskets were generously donated by Bonjour Fete, a party boutique which operates one of its brick-and-mortar locations at Caruso’s Palisades Village.

A longtime supporter of Para Los Niños, Caruso’s Easter gifts follow a financial contribution made to the organization to ensure children who rely on meals at school were fed during the shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

Para Los Niños families can pick up food every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 474 Hartford Ave.

To donate to Para Los Niños, visit paralosninos.org/donate.