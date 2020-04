On March 27, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy released a statement announcing that, in accordance with a recommendation from the Los Angeles County Office of Education, the district’s physical shutdown will be extended until May 4 for staff and May 5 for students. Holidays scheduled during the physical shutdown – including a staff development day on April 1 and local holidays on April 9 and 10 – will be observed, and no student work will be provided on those days.

“We are adopting a philosophy of flexibility during this time,” Bregy said. “When we announced the physical shutdown, it was for 10 days. We created an initial home learning plan based on a 10-day period of time not knowing the full extent of COVID-19. Now that we are extending the physical shutdown of our school district, we must significantly change this plan.”

Starting April 2, BHUSD students will experience “blended learning opportunities,” Bregy said, and the delivery of instruction will vary from student to student.

“We are providing these definitions because we will never be able to replicate a true in person classroom environment through home learning,” he said.

Students will learn through a variety of methods, from online face-to-face instruction through Google Hangouts Meet and Zoom, watching prerecorded videos, other online resources, workbooks, and independent and group work. Students are also recommended to do independent reading, at least 30 to 45 minutes per day for elementary students and 45 to 60 minutes for middle and high school students.

Beverly Hills High School and Beverly Vista Middle School students will be provided with 240 minutes per week of curriculum per core and elective subject they are enrolled in – a figure that is approximately what students experience during physical school – 160 of which will be provided by teachers. This leaves 80 minutes for students to complete outside of this schedule.

Students will be given a minimum of two opportunities each week to receive live instruction and/or meet with staff via Google Hangouts Meet and Zoom. The teacher will communicate with the student directly on what time and day the instruction will be delivered.

Live instruction or meetings are not to be recorded in any way by anyone, including staff, students or parents, per state Education Code 51512.

For elementary students, teachers will provide students with 120 minutes per week of curriculum delivery in math, English, science and social studies. Students must be given a minimum of two opportunities each week to receive live instruction from their homeroom teachers or meet with staff via Seesaw, Google Hangouts Meet and/or Zoom. Students will also spend up to 60 minutes per week on MakerSpace, art, vocal music, instrumental music, science and physical education.

For information, visit bhusd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1702719&type=d&pREC_ID=1864615.