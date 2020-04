On April 4, Beverly Hills Unified School District Superintendent Michael Bregy advised students, parents, teachers and the BHUSD community that the district would follow the guidance of Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who advised that schools are not expected to physically reopen this school year.

“With this information, BHUSD is taking a safety-first approach and action to extend the district physical shutdown and home learning through the end of the school year,” Bregy said. “To be clear, the 2019-20 school year is not over; it has just transitioned from classroom instruction into home learning. Home learning is taking place in different ways throughout our district, and we are so grateful to our teachers for their innovative approach in this time. We ask for patience and understanding as we are all quickly transitioning into a new way of teaching and learning to meet the health and safety impacts of COVID-19.”

Bregy added that the district is “also extremely concerned about the social and emotional well-being of all of our students and are working on ways to stay connected even at a distance.”

“We know that many students, especially our seniors, are looking forward to celebrating promotion and graduation ceremonies and are very concerned about missing out on these momentous celebrations,” Bregy said. “Please know that district and school leaders will be planning how we might offer these experiences in different formats and/or at a later date. In the coming days and weeks, we will provide you with information regarding how grades, graduation, transcripts, summer school and continued home learning instruction will be handled.”

“We are grateful to community members throughout Beverly Hills for their tremendous prevention efforts during this uncertain time,” Bregy said.

For information, visit bhusd.org/covid19.