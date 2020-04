In the Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair last month, Beverly Vista Middle School sixth grader Yaroslav Kutepov won the James E. Roberts Award from the Professional Engineers in California Government.

Also, BVMS seventh grader Tali Goldkorn won the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls Scholar Prize.

Additionally, for the first time in 25 years and the first time in the history of the new middle school, BVMS placed first with a perfect score of 180 in the Continental Math League National Competition.

The team, led by math teacher Mark Frenn, included national winners Daniel Salkin, Doris Gong and Sarah Zhang, as well as top scorers Luke Barber, Nayoung Kim, Benjamin Maman, Natalie Moon and Lucas Eskildsen-Lee.

For information, visit bv.bhusd.org.