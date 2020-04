Author and historian Robbie Anderson has teamed up with the Beverly Hills Historical Society to deliver his lavishly illustrated book for free to fans of Beverly Hills.

The 400-page book “Beverly Hills: The First 100 Years” has been posted online for free by Anderson exclusively on the Beverly Hills Historical Society website, which also offers interactive virtual walking tours of the city, and dozens of vintage videos and rare photographs.

Beverly Hills, famous for its movie stars and extravagant estates, its lush gardens and glorious weather, lives in the collective imagination as a paradise. This volume brings that vision to life with hundreds of rare photographs from the author’s unmatched personal collection, and stunning new photography commissioned especially for the book.

Anderson also shares fascinating stories revealing how Beverly Hills bloomed from the barren, Southern California desert and grew into the most famous small town in the world. This limited-time, online offering puts Anderson’s exhaustively researched book at the fingertips of everyone from homebound students and history buffs to fans of Hollywood and aficionados of glamour.

“This is a gift to the city I love along with many others,” Anderson said. “With everyone homebound, it seemed the perfect time to give them a gift and a lift. Fans of Beverly Hills, young and old, can discover our legendary past and revisit the good old days.”

“I want to share this with citizens and visitors alike,” Anderson added. “I just felt that this was the right time and the right place to do this. I want everyone to please enjoy this and pass it on to their friends.”

To read “Beverly Hills: The First 100 Years,” visit beverlyhillshistoricalsociety.org/bh-first-100-years.