Center Theatre Group launched “L.A. Theater Speaks,” a biweekly series of conversations exploring the issues and opportunities facing the artistic community.

The series launched on April 23 with a conversation titled “L.A. Theater in the Time of a Pandemic and Beyond,” featuring artistic directors from the Los Angeles theater community.

Six discussions are planned now through July, with key members of the local theater community including actors, designers, playwrights and administrators meant to help theater creators and share ideas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Center Theatre Group will facilitate these conversations but it’s a conversation about Los Angeles theatre as a whole — about all local organizations and what we’re all going through,” CTG member Michael Ritchie said. “We want to reach out to our collective L.A. theater audience and stakeholders and let them know what we are all planning and grappling with while allowing space for everyone to ask questions and engage. It’s vital that, as theaters begin to consider how and when we re-open our stages, the entire community is part of the conversation. The world may be changing, but our passion and love for the theater has not. We are all in this together.”

L.A. Theater Speaks is part of the group’s Art Goes On project, which includes a series of videos.

To participate in future discussions, visit ctgla.org/latheatrespeaks, and to watchthe video series visit ctgla.org/artgoeson.