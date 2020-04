The American Youth Symphony has created an online gala experience featuring a premiere performance by music director Carlos Izcaray, an online silent auction, a cooking demonstration, and a magic show.

AYS will live stream its gala on Facebook, YouTube and on its website at aysymphony.org/gala on May 7 at 4 p.m. In addition, AYS principal cellist Alex Mansour will perform, and AYS member Starr Parodi will moderate a panel discussion with panelists Fil Eisler, Charles Yang and Kris Bowers about composing new orchestral work.

The live stream will showcase 24 AYS musicians, performing remotely throughout the U.S., in a performance of Izcaray’s new work “Geometric Unity.” His program was written under quarantine in a span of 10 days.

The virtual gala program will also feature a solo performance by principal cellist Alex Mansour, a graduate student at USC’s Thornton School of Music, of “Oblivion” by Astor Piazzolla. Harpist Alyssa Katahara will perform Marcel Grandjany’s Rhapsodie, and pianist Wan Rosalind Wong will perform Claude Debussy’s Etude No. 6 pour les huit doigts.

In addition, Maxine Banks, one of L.A.’s premier caterers, will appear on the virtual gala program and give a cooking demonstration, and comic-magician Matt Marcy will perform a few magic tricks.

“’Geometric Unity’ was written with this in mind, utilizing new technologies that support the incredible talent of our musicians, and offer an accessible and inspirational listening experience,” Izcaray said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, AYS canceled the remainder of its season, including the 55th Annual Gala, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 3.

“Adversity often challenges us to find new ways of doing things, and this pandemic is certainly no exception,” AYS Executive Director Tara Aesquivel said. “Thanks to Maestro Izcaray, and the remarkable AYS board of directors, we’ve been able to pivot quickly and creatively, to produce a virtual gala that not only enables us to continue fundraising, but also advances the AYS mission to inspire the future of classical music.”

The online silent auction will occur from May 3-9. For information, visit aysymphony.org.