Dear Friends and Neighbors,

I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you and your families a joyous Passover and a Happy Easter. As we reflect on the hardships that so many of us are going through, I want to also reflect on the serendipity of these holy commemorations coming together in the same week. Both observances have special meaning during this time — times of isolation and suffering, followed by hope and salvation.

Passover celebrates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, who, after a tenth plague that “passed over” God’s people sparing them from suffering, were set free by a devastated Pharaoh. God listened to their suffering through centuries of enslavement, and delivered freedom to them in a way that is still remembered today.

In Christianity, Palm Sunday saw Jesus celebrated as he entered Jerusalem; only a few days later he cried tears of blood while suffering alone in Gethsemane, then was arrested, wrongfully convicted, and sentenced to death. At this point, devoid of hope and full of suffering, he rose from the dead on Easter Sunday and brought the greatest message of hope.

There’s a uniqueness and special significance of hope that these very holy times are upon us right now. Just as the Israelites emerged from centuries of slavery to cross the Red Sea on dry ground and form a great nation, and Jesus rose from the dead to emerge victorious over the shackles of death, I know that God too has a plan for us to emerge from this crisis renewed and victorious. Through the loneliness and isolation, we can find comfort in the fact that there will be brighter days ahead.

This week, let’s continue to pray for the doctors, nurses, medical technicians, orderlies and first responders, who display uncommon valor every day and save lives at the risk of their own. As you and your family celebrate Passover and Easter, please reach out and comfort someone. Show them you care. Let them know that they are not alone. Be loving, be kind, be compassionate.

I hope your holiday is filled with peace, happiness and health. Please take good care of yourselves and your families at this time.