Metro is continuing with construction of the Purple Line Extension project along Wilshire Boulevard and is offering updates.

In Beverly Hills, piling work is occurring through April along the north side of Wilshire Boulevard near the future Wilshire/Rodeo subway station from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, with non-drilling activities from 9 to 11 p.m. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between Beverly and Crescent drives, and left turns are not permitted in that area. Once the north side is complete, the work will move to the south side of Wilshire Boulevard and continue through July.

Work is also occurring at other locations in Beverly Hills. Through March 20, eastbound Wilshire Boulevard will be intermittently reduced to one lane from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Hamilton Drive and San Vicente Boulevard. The work supports ongoing subsurface investigation underneath Wilshire Boulevard.

Material deliveries, instrumentation and concrete pouring are ongoing as part of station construction near Wilshire/La Cienega. Gale Drive will be intermittently closed at Wilshire Boulevard to support construction in the staging yard. Work hours are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access to Gale Drive will be maintained from San Vicente Boulevard. Concrete and material deliveries to the La Cienega station box are also anticipated to continue through April, and lane reductions are anticipated.

Intermittent lane reductions, turn restrictions and sidewalk closures may be in place to support instrumentation work and road and utility maintenance at Wilshire/La Cienega and Wilshire/Stanley.

Utility and tunnel investigation will occur at Wilshire/Crescent Heights and Wilshire/La Jolla during off-peak hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., weekends. Lanes along Wilshire Boulevard may be closed between San Diego Way and San Vicente Boulevard.

Street restoration will also occur during off-peak hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., weekends. One- and two-lane closures along Wilshire Boulevard will be necessary between San Diego Way and San Vicente Boulevard.

Near Wilshire/Fairfax, subway station construction, hauling and concrete pouring are ongoing. Ogden Drive will be closed intermittently at Wilshire Boulevard, Monday through Saturday. The south sidewalk along Wilshire Boulevard between Orange Grove Avenue and Ogden Drive will remain closed for one year. Orange Grove Avenue will also continue to be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard through June.

Near Wilshire/La Brea, work continues in staging yards and in a work zone in the center of Wilshire Boulevard just east of Sycamore Avenue. Hauling and deliveries to and from the La Brea staging yards are ongoing. Work hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Intermittent lane closures may be necessary between Highland Avenue and Detroit Street for construction support.

Material deliveries and underground construction support will continue through September at a work zone in the center of Wilshire Boulevard just west of Rimpau Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between June Street and Muirfield Road.

Tunneling support is ongoing 24 hours at a staging yard just west of the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue. Northbound Manhattan Place will be closed intermittently just north of Wilshire Boulevard, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Intermittent single-lane closures may also occur on Wilshire Boulevard between Western Avenue and Manhattan Place. Southbound Oxford Avenue will also be reduced to a single lane through May 1, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For questions and concerns, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.