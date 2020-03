Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will serve as honorary chair of the California Volunteers Commission, which is tasked with uniting residents in service and empowering them to take action in their communities.

The governor also announced the appointment of Los Angeles resident Rodrego A. Byerly, 44, to the California Volunteers Commission. Byerly has been a professor at the California State University, Los Angeles’ College of Business and Economics since 2015 and has been a managing director at Janas Associates since 2018. He was co-founder and director of Blue Beacon Capital.

Byerly is a member of the advisory board of the Center of Entrepreneurship at California State University, Los Angeles, the 100 Black Men of Los Angeles Board of Directors.

Additionally, Rene Jones, 50, of Los Angeles, was appointed to the California Volunteers Commission. Jones joined United Talent Agency in 2004, where she is a partner, global head of social impact and founder of the UTA Foundation. Ss.

The positions do not require state Senate confirmation and there is no compensation.