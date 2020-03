The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector will not accept in-person payments or provide in-person tax or business license services until further notice, following the closure of all county buildings.

The facilities that are now closed include the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, where the department’s cashiers are located, as well as its satellite offices providing business license services. The suspension is being done as a precautionary measure to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Taxpayers are asked to use alternate payment methods for the upcoming 2019-20 annual secured property tax second installment due on April 10, including paying online, via telephone or mailing payments.

“We recognize this is a challenging time for all, and we remain deeply committed to the safety of the public and our employees. We will continue to monitor developments, adjust where necessary and inform you when we will resume in-person services, including accepting tax payments,” Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox said. “In addition, taxpayers can use our website to access many self-service options, including looking up taxes due, requesting a duplicate bill and looking up payment history.”

There is no cost for e-check payments online. A 2.25% service fee applies to online credit and debit card transactions. For information, visit ttc.lacounty.gov.