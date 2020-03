Tashman Home Center in West Hollywood has gloves, bleach, paper towels and soaps to help during the coronavirus public health emergency.

Owner Kenny Tashman said the store has been restocked with products for COVID-19 protection needs. Antibacterial soaps, disinfectant spray, cleaners, body suits and shoe covers are also available.

Updated store hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.

Tashman Home Center will continue to adapt store policies and hours as the public health emergency evolves and is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of staff and customers, Tashman said.

Tashman Home Center is located at 7769 Santa Monica Blvd. For information, call (323)248-0840, or visit tashmans.com.