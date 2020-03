All Los Angeles Community College District students are advised to familiarize themselves as soon as possible with the Canvas learning platform before online classes start on March 30.

LACCD and its local campus, Los Angeles City College, are shifting as many classes and support services as possible online to provide students continuity of learning.

Students should prepare by visiting community.canvaslms.com/docs/DOC-18585-getting-started-with-canvas-as-a-student. Students should also visit the “Distance Learning” webpages offered by their individual college for additional resources. LACC students can visit lacitycollege.edu. Useful videos are also available by visiting youtube.com/user/canvaslms.

Staff from student services such as financial aid, admissions and records, counseling and the International Student Center will respond to questions using instant messaging and virtual chat services on the student portal. To access a staff member or academic counselor, visit mycollege.laccd.edu and click on the “Online Counseling and Live Chat” option. Students who have forgotten passwords can call (844)695-2223 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hours of operation will vary by college and department. For LACCD updates, visit laccd.edu/coronavirus.