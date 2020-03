Hundreds of small business owners and entrepreneurs in the construction industry gathered on Feb. 27 for the fourth annual BuildWith Construction Networking Expo to take part in the city of Los Angeles’ premier flagship networking program known as Accessing L.A.

The Department of Public Works Bureau of Contract Administration hosted the event in collaboration with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Budget & Innovation and Office of Economic Development and various council offices in honor of February being African American Heritage Month.

“The Department of Public Works is committed to ensuring that opportunities to work with the city are truly equitable for all of the diverse local businesses here in Los Angeles,” Board of Public Works Commissioner Mike Davis said. “Working with the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development, the Bureau of Contract Administration and all the other partners to host events like today’s successful BuildWith L.A. event is part of that commitment.”

Participants of this year’s event were presented a first look at the future of the procurement process including digitization efforts and electronic bid submittal developments in the city of Los Angeles by Chief Procurement Officer Shannon Hoppes’ team and the Information Technology Agency. Attendees also took advantage of information and resources from more than 60 participating exhibitors and were able to network and build meaningful relationships with prime contractors, public agencies and other business owners.

“Through our Accessing L.A. program and BuildWith event, we are empowering the entrepreneurs who represent the core of our local job market to forge their own path to success,” said John L. Reamer Jr., inspector of Public Works and director of the Bureau of Contract Administration. “We will continue to build and grow this vital program because the success and economic development of our local small businesses contribute to what makes Los Angeles thrive.”

BuildWith is the first of a series of events in 2020 as part of the successful and growing Accessing L.A. program designed to promote the city’s vision of fostering the inclusion and economic development of all Los Angeles residents and businesses.

On May 19, the Accessing L.A. program will honor Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with the TeamWith event, which focuses on personal and professional contracting services. The RiseWith event held for new businesses in September will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.

For more information, please visit bpw.lacity.org.