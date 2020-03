On Feb. 27, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) introduced the Affordable and Homeless Housing Incentives Act, which would create new tax incentives for property owners who sell to nonprofits and public agencies that develop affordable housing or homeless shelters.

This new legislation expands on the affordable housing bill he introduced in September to incentivize sales to public housing authorities, and would address the severe shortage of affordable housing options by extending that same tax benefit to owners who sell to nonprofit housing developers.

In communities with expensive real estate markets, like Los Angeles, this change will provide public agencies and nonprofits who develop affordable and homeless housing an added advantage as they compete with private developers to acquire property.

“Too many members of our community are struggling to keep a roof over their heads. While there is no silver bullet to end homelessness and make housing affordable, there are many ways Congress and the federal government can work with local communities to address these urgent challenges,” Schiff said. “Los Angeles County needs to create at least 500,000 more affordable units to meet our current need, which is why I just introduced the Affordable and Homeless Housing Incentives Act. My bill will give organizations that develop affordable housing an advantage as they compete with private developers in bids to acquire property and develop affordable housing – a crucial leg up in places like Los Angeles with competitive real estate markets.”

The bill allows property owners to avoid capital gains tax liability by selling to public and nonprofit developers as long as they use the proceeds to purchase a replacement property within three years. In exchange, the purchasers must commit to operate the property as affordable or homeless housing for at least thirty years. To qualify, nonprofit developers must be designated to receive Department of Housing and Urban Development housing funds or have a proven history of receiving other local, state or federal grants for affordable housing.

“At a time when California needs 1.4 million affordable homes, Congressman Schiff’s bill will make more affordable homes available by incentivizing apartment owners to sell to public and non-profit builders to house more low-income seniors, families and individuals,” said Matt Schwartz, president and CEO of the California Housing Partnership. “This bill deserves our support.”

For information, visit schiff.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Affordable_and_Homeless_Housing_Incentives_Act_One_Pager3.pdf.