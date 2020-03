Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a “Safer at Home” emergency order on March 19, calling on residents to stay in their residences and limit all activities outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary for essential tasks. The order corresponds with a countywide emergency order issued by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

“We are all safer at home. Staying in our residences, being aggressive about hygiene and practicing safe social distancing are the most effective ways to protect ourselves, the people we love and everyone in our community,” Garcetti said in a statement. “Each one of us is a first-responder in this crisis, and Angelenos understand that we have to make big sacrifices right now to save lives. This isn’t forever, and we’ll get through it together.”

Residents of the city and county of Los Angeles are ordered to remain in their homes, with exceptions made for critical tasks such as securing food and health care, safety and medical necessities, and caring for children, elder adults, family, friends and people with disabilities.

Under the “Safer at Home” guidelines, Los Angeles County officials have directed residents to refrain from gathering in an enclosed space with more than 10 people. First responders and people working in healthcare, government, food services and other essential industries will still be working. The order directs businesses deemed nonessential, such as retail stores and malls, to close temporarily.

“This is the next step in protecting our communities from the coronavirus and will have invaluable long-term effects,” Barger said. “This order will increase social distancing while still enabling residents to shop for essential items at the market, pharmacy and hardware store, and still be able to visit the bank or gas station.”

Many establishments not covered in previous orders, including clothing stores and some other retail stores, are ordered to “cease operations that require in-person attendance by workers at a workplace.”

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 19, however, exemptions will be made until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 20, to allow employees and business owners to access workplaces to gather belongings and address other administrative needs, as long as social distancing requirements are followed. The workplaces are to remain closed to the public under the city and county orders until April 19, and subject to extension.

For information, visit coronavirus.lacity.org.