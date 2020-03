Be sure to check restaurants’ websites or call for updates, as changes may occur daily.

BEVERLY GROVE

The Original Farmers Market

Groceries and prepared meals to-go are available at many merchants, including fried chicken at Fritzi Coop and old-school original corned beef sandwiches, hand carved pastrami and French dip sandwiches at Magee’s Kitchen. Parking is free, and the new hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. farmersmarketla.com. 6333 W. Third St., (323)933-9211.

Du-par’s Restaurant

A Farmers Market staple since 1938, Du-par’s is serving blue plate dinners for four people for $40. Specials include comforting classics like chicken pot pie, turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and a macaroni and cheese casserole. Most specials come with a choice of one whole fruit pie or a full stack of hotcakes. They are available for takeout or curb-side pick-up. Delivery is available at eat.chownow.com/discover/restaurant/19696. 6333 W. Third St., (323)933-8446.

Pizza, pasta and paninis at La Piazza

La Piazza at The Grove is open to exclusively provide complimentary meals to nurses, doctors, first responders, LAPD and LAFD. Takeaway meals are available Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Pizza, pasta and paninis, will be offered while supplies last. lapiazzathegrove.com. 189 The Grove Drive, (323)933-5050

Open at The Grove

The Grove remains accessible for those in need of respite and fresh air while maintaining strict adherence to social distancing. Go to their website to order for pickup and delivery. The following restaurants are operating take-away service: Dominique Ansel Bakery, dominiqueansel.com; Maggiano’s Little Italy, maggianos.com; Sprinkles Cupcakes, sprinkles.com; the Cheesecake Factory, thecheesecakefactory.com; and Umami Burger, umamiburger.com.

BEVERLY HILLS

Maude market

The dining room is transformed into a marketplace to serve guests and Beverly Hills neighbors. The new format will feature house-made baked goods such as cookies, brownies, pain de mie and focaccia from pastry chef Yesenia Cruz. Prepared soups, salads and daily specials are made by executive chef Chris Flint. The market at Maude will also offer selections of pantry staples such as eggs, milk, butter, fresh pasta and produce in addition to selections from the butcher shop at their sister restaurant, Gwen. Doors open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 212 S. Beverly Drive, (310)859-3418.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills

To-go options are available at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. See their curbside dining menu on their website. Items include the popular tuna tartare, truffle cheeseburger, peppercorn crusted wagyu beef and warm chocolate cake. Pick up at the valet from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com/dining/jean-georges. 9850 Wilshire Blvd., (310)860-6717.

Lawry’s the Prime Rib

Order from a special a la carte menu available for curbside pick-up and delivery, on Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Call Lawry’s directly for their famous original spinning bowl salad, salmon Rockefeller, crispy roasted Jidori chicken and Lawry’s classic prime rib with the traditional sides. They are also offering kids’ entrees, house wines and family-style prime rib dinners, serving six to eight people or 12 to 15 people, until March 31. Customers will receive 15% off all free local delivery orders ($50 minimum) and 20% off all curbside pickup orders. 100 La Cienega Blvd., (310)360-6281.

DOWNTOWN L.A.

Nick + Stef’s specials

Patina Restaurant Group remains committed to serving Angelenos in these difficult times. For every takeout order of $100 of more, guests will receive a $25 Nick + Stef’s gift card. Visit their website to preview the menu, call in your order and the staff will bring it curbside for pick-up. nickandstefsevents@patinagroup.com. 330 S. Hope St., (213)680-0330.

HOLLYWOOD

APL

Chef-restaurateur Adam Perry Lang is cooking off-menu comfort food for the soul and offering curbside pickup, and contact-free delivery within a one-block radius. Lang will create new dishes on the fly with whatever is available to him in the restaurant pantry, and the menu will be rotated daily, including pan-roasted lemon chicken with a honey glaze, braised beef stew in red wine with buttery mashed potatoes, fried chicken sandwich with homemade slaw, braised oxtail in red wine with buttery mashed potatoes, and his legendary matzoh ball soup, also known as Jewish penicillin. Delivery is also available on Postmates and Grubhub. 1680 Vine St., (323)416-1280.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Panera Bread

To show how grateful Panera Bread is for their guests and communities they serve, they are offering free delivery now through March 31. Order online and enter code FREEDELIVERY at checkout. panerabread.com/en-us/home.html. 10990 Jefferson Blvd., (310)390-3763.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Even though the scoop shops at the three locations in Los Angeles are temporarily closed for dine-in and carryout orders, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is still offering local delivery. Order at jenis.com/localdelivery. Order four pints of your favorite flavors and your delivery is free.

Chado afternoon tea to-go

Chado Tea has their Pasadena and Torrance locations open from noon to 4 p.m., for afternoon tea to-go, offering their full menu in addition to their retail tea shop. Guests can stop by to pick up tea sandwiches, salads and soups to-go, in addition to a wide variety of loose-leaf single origin and tea blends from across the globe. They also recently introduced a line of turmeric-based immunity teas to promote good health. For those who prefer to stay home rather than picking up in person, all their teas are also available to purchase on chadotea.com. 79 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, (626)431-2832; 1303 El Prado Ave., Torrance, (424)757-5222.

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation

Dunkin’ Donuts activated $1.25 million in emergency funding for organizations on the frontlines of the coronavirus response. The mission of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness, and many of the foundation’s grantees are health and hunger-relief organizations at the heart of the relief effort. For people looking for additional ways to help, visit a Dunkin’ for pick-up, drive-thru or order Grubhub and other delivery partners where available. You can also donate to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund on their website at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org. dunkindonuts.com.

PizzaRev specials

Craft your pizza the way you want it at nine locations in SoCal. PizzaRev is offering 30% off all online orders until further notice. Pizzas, calzones, salads and desserts are available. pizzarev.com. 4550 W. Pico Blvd., (323)549-9090.