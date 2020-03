In accordance with orders issued by the state of California and the city and county of Los Angeles requiring residents to stay home except for conducting essential activities, the Original Farmers Market will remain open and continue providing customers an opportunity to purchase fresh groceries and prepared meals.

Select restaurants remain open for pick-up and delivery, and the Farmers Market Post Office and Newsstand is open as well. All market entry gates and the parking lots are open and parking is free during current operating hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are all in this together and we wish to thank everyone for their support of our local small businesses,” read a statement from the Original Farmer’s Market. “The health and well-being of our customers, merchants and employees is our number one priority and we are pleased to serve as a vital resource for the community.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com.