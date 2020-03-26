The city of West Hollywood closed city facilities and has ordered staff to work from home. However, the city continues to serve and provide resources for the community during the coronavirus pandemic. (photo by Jose Herrera)

West Hollywood continues to serve its community amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, March 18, West Hollywood manager Paul Arevalo was notified that Mayor John D’Amico had tested positive…


Nicole Demelo (bottom, right), an independent nurse practitioner, donated during a blood drive at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 19. (photo by Edwin Folven)

Cedars-Sinai calls for blood donations

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center held a blood drive in its mobile donation vehicle on March 19 at an outdoor…


Metro is encouraging social distancing on buses and trains, and has implemented safety measures such as rear door boarding on buses. (photo by Edwin Folven)

Metro maintains service with schedule adjustments

Metro buses and trains are operating at reduced levels during the coronavirus public health emergency, and more cleaning…


JohnHart Real Estate has received many contest submissions from children who are designing their dream house on a tote bag. (photo courtesy of JohnHart Real Estate)

Realtor organizes dream house tote bag contest for kids

It has been approximately a week since state and Los Angeles county officials have issued orders to shelter…


Los Angeles-based artist Zack Rosebrugh has been making art full-time for a year and a half. (photo by Minchel Ha)

Local artist sees success on tap

Zack Rosebrugh, a 26-year-old digital artist, moved to Los Angeles in February 2019 and has since found a…


Tai Sunnanon was named to the National Peace Corps Association’s 40 Under 40 list. (photo courtesy of Tai Sunnanon)

WeHo resident does good during pandemic

West Hollywood resident Tai Sunnanon has spent much of his life helping others with acts of service. As…






Social distancing in parks remains a challenge

All across the country, people are staying indoors as much as possible to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Those looking to stretch their...

Mar 26, 2020
St. Vincent to reopen for COVID-19 treatment
City enforces closures during ‘Safer at Home’ order

 

MJ’s Spaghetti Bolognese

by Emily Jilg @inemilyskitchen.com   This is my husband Michael Jilg’s (MJ) favorite pasta dish – hence the name!   3 strips of bacon...

Mar 26, 2020
I give you permission to soak up CW’s many binge-worthy series
Restaurant News

 

LAUSD closes schools through May 1, continues support for students and families

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on March 23 that all school facilities will remain closed through May 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic....

Mar 26, 2020
Dream Center responds to crisis with free meal service
LAUSD offers meals at Grab & Go centers at schools
Acing the test
Mar 12, 2020

 

Former Hancock Park resident pleads guilty to alleged City Hall corruption scheme 

A political fundraiser agreed to plead guilty on March 19 to a federal charge that he attempted to bribe an unnamed Los Angeles City Councilmember in exchange for support...

Mar 26, 2020
Man arrested after standoff at gas station
Feuer, Lacey warn about scams during emergency

 

LAMOTH hosts virtual exploration of ‘Symbols of Hate’ exhibit

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is keeping the public connected by offering virtual programs online. LAMOTH will present “Symbols of Hate: Nazi...

Mar 26, 2020
L.A. Zoo asks for donations for animals
VINTAGE: Mammoth 'rescued' from La Brea Tar Pits
Notable quotes
Mar 26, 2020

 

Many do not support plan for Larchmont Farmers’ Market

Re “Farmers Market to stay at current site,” March 19 issue   Your article only presented Councilmember [David] Ryu’s narrative and omitted salient...

Mar 26, 2020
Thank you for updates during the emergencyDeveloper of Fairfax building should consider tenants

 
  • Cal.WestAdams ‘West Adams’
    Mar 08, 2020 3:00pm
  • ‘Home’

    The Broad Stage presents the Southern California premiere of “Home,” created by Geoff Sobelle, running from Wednesday, March…

    Mar 08, 2020 8:00pm
  • ‘Can’t Pay? Don’t Pay!’

    Actors’ Gang Theater presents a production of Dario Fo’s “Can’t Pay? Don’t Pay!” running from Saturday, Feb. 15,…

    Mar 28, 2020 8:00pm
  • Cal.AllJoinIn Musical comedy
    Apr 05, 2020 2:00pm
  • ‘Human Interest Story’

    Playwright Stephen Sachs’ production of “Human Interest Story” runs from Saturday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, April 5, at…

    Apr 05, 2020 2:00pm
  • ‘Mistakes Were Made’

    Santa Monica Playhouse presents the return of the hit comedy “Mistakes Were Made: Coulda-Woulda-Shoulda,” running from Saturday, Jan….

    Apr 05, 2020 3:30pm
  • Our Man in Santiago

    Michael Van Duzer stars as Henry Kissinger and Steve Nevil as President Richard Nixon in Theatre West’s production…

    Apr 05, 2020 8:00pm
  • ‘Worst-Case Scenario’

    Actor C. Thomas Howell stars in “Worst-Case Scenario,” am apocalyptic romance running from Friday, March 13, through Saturday,…

    Apr 11, 2020 8:00pm
  • ‘Man of God’

    Anna Moench’s production “Man of God” will run from Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, April 12, in the…

    Apr 12, 2020 8:00pm
  • photo by Enci Box La Vie en Rose
    Apr 15, 2020 8:00pm
 

Art Culture Entertainment 2019SEE / SIP / SAVOR

SEE / SIP / SAVOR
Hooray for Hollywood: Oscar comes home

Los Angeles has long been fascinated by the arts, especially the Hollywood films that draw visitors by the millions to the entertainment capital of the world....

Sep 19, 2019
Musso & Frank : 100 cheers on the boulevard
Setting the stage

 

VIDEO: Beverly Press & Park Labrea News celebrate 70th anniversary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haYE7-trvzw

Jul 28, 2016
Batter up for Vin Scully’s final series
Eight decades of exploring Gilmore Island