All across the country, people are staying indoors as much as possible to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Those looking to stretch their...
by Emily Jilg @inemilyskitchen.com This is my husband Michael Jilg’s (MJ) favorite pasta dish – hence the name! 3 strips of bacon...
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on March 23 that all school facilities will remain closed through May 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic....
A political fundraiser agreed to plead guilty on March 19 to a federal charge that he attempted to bribe an unnamed Los Angeles City Councilmember in exchange for support...
The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust is keeping the public connected by offering virtual programs online. LAMOTH will present “Symbols of Hate: Nazi...
Re “Farmers Market to stay at current site,” March 19 issue Your article only presented Councilmember [David] Ryu’s narrative and omitted salient...
The Broad Stage presents the Southern California premiere of “Home,” created by Geoff Sobelle, running from Wednesday, March…
Actors’ Gang Theater presents a production of Dario Fo’s “Can’t Pay? Don’t Pay!” running from Saturday, Feb. 15,…
Playwright Stephen Sachs’ production of “Human Interest Story” runs from Saturday, Feb. 15, through Sunday, April 5, at…
Santa Monica Playhouse presents the return of the hit comedy “Mistakes Were Made: Coulda-Woulda-Shoulda,” running from Saturday, Jan….
Michael Van Duzer stars as Henry Kissinger and Steve Nevil as President Richard Nixon in Theatre West’s production…
Actor C. Thomas Howell stars in “Worst-Case Scenario,” am apocalyptic romance running from Friday, March 13, through Saturday,…
Anna Moench’s production “Man of God” will run from Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, April 12, in the…
Los Angeles has long been fascinated by the arts, especially the Hollywood films that draw visitors by the millions to the entertainment capital of the world....
