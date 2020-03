Re “Proposed offices draw lots of opposition,” Feb. 27 issue

It’s no surprise that the proposed development in the entertainment industry on a strip of land in Beverly Hills has met with some opposition. The Beverly Hills Creative Offices Project plans to build 11 four-story and three-story buildings along Santa Monica Boulevard, with over 100,000 square feet of office space. It’s not hard to find reasons to object.

I have a suggestion. Cut it back to eight or nine buildings and include a large facility to house and treat homeless people in the county. It could be located at one end or a corner of the office project with a strip of green and trees to separate the two. Beverly Hills could thus serve as a model for other cities to follow suit.

George Epstein

Detroit Street