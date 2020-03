The Group XLIX will host an opening reception for the 49th group of MAK Center Artists and Architects-in-Residents final projects at the Mackey Apartment on Thursday, March 5.

Jakob Sellaoui’s “The Garage Will Do” is a temporary installation in the backyard of the Mackey Apartments that will include talks by five Los Angeles-based artists, architects and writers on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Ting-Jung Chen’s work is based on her exploration of the Rose Parade in Los Angeles. She explores media reports and collects memorabilia while conducting a micro-field study.

She then transfers the material she collected into her art “The Names,” which is an assemblage of sound, image, text and objects. Her project depicts a story that questions the relationship between propaganda, cultural commodification, ephemeral content and collective memories.

Veronika Eberhart will display her multi-layered work, “The House of Un-American Activities” on Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m. Her art focuses on the hearings of Austrian composer Hanns Eisler and the correspondence of his wife Lou Eisler.

In her new series she uses 16mm film, photographs, a sculpture and an edition of vinyl records to create the experience. She will also have a special program “4 Songs in Apartment 3” consisting of “Raise up” by Berthold Brecht, “In Praise of Learning” by Hanns Eisler, “United Font” by Maurice Sugar and “The Sound Song” by Marc Blitzstein.

The projects will be on view from March 5-8.

Mackey Garage Top is located at 1137 South Cochran Ave.

For information, visit makcenter.org.