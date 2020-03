The Los Angeles Unified School District and Verizon have announced an agreement to provide internet for all students who do not have the service at home. The agreement is a critical component in the district’s plan for students to continue learning as campuses remain closed in response to COVID-19. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“The digital divide is very real, as many as 100,000 of our students lack access to the internet at home,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “We must find a way for all students to continue to learn while schools are closed and this partnership with Verizon will help to do that.”

For information, visit lausd.net.