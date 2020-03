The Los Angeles Unified School District announced on March 23 that all school facilities will remain closed through May 1 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The district also outlined steps being taken to support students, families, teachers and staff members, and to provide stability for the school community.

The LAUSD’s response to COVID-19 focuses on three objectives: maintaining the continuity of learning, supporting students and families, and ensuring stability for the district’s 75,000 employees.

“In ordinary times, we aim to help students learn, provide support to students and families most in need, and take care of the employees who teach and provide support to our community,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “Even in these extraordinary times, these are still our goals.”

Teaching and learning will continue through a plan to address the needs of all students, providing devices and internet connectivity to those in need, and providing training to teachers, students and families. This will be in addition to the learning plans sent home by teachers and the educational programming and lesson plans provided through Los Angeles Unified and PBS.

“This is an unprecedented commitment, but a necessary one,” Beutner said. “So many of our families are struggling to make ends meet and cannot afford to do this on their own, but their children deserve the same opportunity as those in more affluent communities.”

The LAUSD also plans to establish help desks for students, teachers and families to provide answers to common questions regarding the use of learning devices and assignments. The district is continuing to provide free meals to students and families at 60 Grab and Go Food Centers at schools. The effort is being led by LAUSD employees and volunteers from the American Red Cross. Others have joined to help, including chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen and Snap Inc. On March 20, nearly 250,000 meals were served at the centers. The LAUSD has also provided meals at temporary homeless shelters established by the city of Los Angeles.

The LAUSD will continue to pay its more than 75,000 employees through the duration of the school closures, providing employees with stability.

“The more than 75,000 people who work at Los Angeles Unified have one mission, to support the students and families we serve,” Beutner added. “My position has been clear from the start, we are going to take care of our employees. Because it’s the right thing and because it’s the tireless efforts of each and every one of them which allow us to help students and families.”

For information, visit lausd.net.