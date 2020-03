The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens closed its doors on March 13 and extended its closure to April 19 as it closely monitor the coronavirus situation.

While the zoo is closed to guests, Tom Jacobson, president of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, assured there’s been no interruption in the care of each and every animal.

“In times like these, wildlife brings us joy, comfort and connection to the natural world,” he wrote in an email.

However, during this crisis, the zoo needs support more than ever. The L.A. Zoo and GLAZA rely on ticket sales, memberships, education program fees, donations and event revenue to operate.

Jacobson added, “the loss of the revenue due to our closure has impacted all areas of the zoo’s operations and repercussions will be felt for many more months.”

The zoo is reducing non-essential expenses, but any expenses in the daily care of the zoo’s 1,400 animals will not be cut.

Jacobson on behalf of the L.A. Zoo and GLAZE, asked for those who can help to donate any amount they can during the coronavirus pandemic. The donations will fund resources in caring for the animals.

“Your donation matters profoundly and supports animal care programs and other critical operations here at the L.A. Zoo and GLAZA,” he said. “We need your help, now more than ever, to get us through this crisis.”

Any donation amount will be appreciated, but for any donations of $250 or more will be given an invitation for two to attend a breakfast, animal viewing and keeper talk when the zoo reopens.

The L.A. Zoo is located at 5333 Zoo Drive. For information, visit lazoo.org.